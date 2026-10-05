Ahmed Shobair criticises his son Mostafa after the catastrophic error against South Africa

Ahmed Shoubir, the former Al Ahly goalkeeper, has reacted to the mistake made by his son Mostafa Shoubir, the Egypt national team keeper, in Sunday's clash with South Africa.

Egypt slipped to a 1-0 defeat, and the blame fell squarely on Mostafa Shoubir. The keeper raced out of his goal and well beyond the penalty area to clear a ball, only to miss it completely. Bongokuhle Hlongwane pounced on the loose ball and slotted home.

Shoubir said during statements on the programme "Al-Nazer" broadcast on "Al-Nahar Channel": "South Africa scored a goal from a grave error by goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir."

"Mahmoud El-Gohary always taught us that the goalkeeper is like a pilot, you have nothing to do with dribbling, you take the ball from above the attacker, but there was excessive confidence from Mostafa Shoubir," he added.

He went on: "Mostafa wanted to dribble past his opponent after receiving the ball, and this is not the goalkeeper's job, but belongs only to the defenders and other players."

Rounding off his verdict, Shoubir said: "Perhaps Mostafa has learned the lesson, because excessive confidence sometimes brings us to such results, and it gives a lesson for the upcoming matches."

The September international break saw Egypt play two qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, facing Angola and South Sudan in the first and second rounds.

Egypt were held to a goalless draw by Angola in Cairo. They then hit back in style, thrashing South Sudan 5-0 at the Juba Stadium.