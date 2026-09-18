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imago-sport-1083406414.jpgSergio Ros
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Ahead of the Real Madrid clash: Barcelona prepare a big surprise for the Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

What is it?

American singer Tyler, the Creator has become the leading candidate to appear on the front of Barcelona's shirt during the Clásico against Real Madrid, scheduled for 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Since the sponsorship deal between Barcelona and Spotify began, the artist chosen for the shirt has become one of the most closely guarded mysteries before every Clásico.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are leaning towards Tyler, the Creator, though the deal remains unsigned and its details are still being thrashed out.

Other names have circulated in recent weeks. But the American artist has surged ahead to become the frontrunner for this initiative.

Confirm the agreement, and the word "GOLF" could appear on the front of the shirt. It refers to GOLF WANG, the clothing brand founded by Tyler, the Creator, and ranks among the most prominent recurring motifs in the brand's designs.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Tyler, the Creator wields huge influence across the United States, spanning music, fashion and social media. His knack for sparking conversation and firing up a vast digital community is exactly the draw Barcelona and Spotify want, chasing a global impact that stretches well beyond the match itself.

Drake kicked off the initiative on the front of Barcelona's shirt in October 2022, followed by Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo. Tyler, the Creator may be next on that list, though nothing is signed just yet.

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