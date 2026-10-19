Ahead of the European summit: Yamal sends Paris Saint-Germain a warning in a three-word message

Lamine Yamal has fired a warning to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of tomorrow's eagerly awaited Champions League clash.

PSG host Barcelona on Tuesday in the third round of the league phase.

The stakes could hardly be higher, and Yamal knows the pressure is on to deliver. The 19-year-old winger has been electric this season, racking up 9 goals and 10 assists in just 11 matches.

He touched down in the French capital with his Barcelona team-mates on Monday, oozing confidence.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Team-mate Jules Koundé caught the moment on his Snapchat account, with Yamal declaring: "Paris, I'm coming!".