One of the brightest young strikers in European football is edging closer to taking a new step in his career, after his name began attracting interest from a number of major clubs on the back of his performances in the Premier League and his ability to play in more than one role in attack.
Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Eli Junior Kroupi, Bournemouth's 20-year-old striker, would prefer a move to Barcelona over his other options. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal lead the rest of the field, and both clubs are monitoring his situation ahead of a possible attempt to sign him.
Kroupi is particularly keen to wear the Catalan club's shirt, according to the paper. Barcelona tracked his development during last summer's transfer window, and sporting director Deco still has him among the options he's considering to strengthen the attack in the future.
That tallies with what British journalist David Ornstein revealed on the "The Athletic FC" podcast. Ornstein indicated that the French striker is considering leaving the Premier League when he decides to take the next step in his career.
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That could hand Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain an edge over the English clubs interested in him, although Ornstein did not confirm that the player has actually settled on the Catalan club. Bournemouth close the door. Even so, the player's possible desire for a change of scene looks unlikely to smooth the way for a deal. Bournemouth have no plans to part with their striker during the upcoming winter transfer window and consider his continued presence an important part of their sporting project.
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Bournemouth coach Marco Rose said: "We are not planning to sell in January. That is not part of our plan. At the moment, everything going around is just rumours and noise." Kroupi's contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2030. That puts the English club in a strong position against any attempts at negotiation, and they're under no pressure to rush a decision on his future.
Estimates circulating in the British press suggest Bournemouth could demand around £100 million to let him leave, a sum that could prove a major obstacle for Barcelona given their financial circumstances.
A deal for the future
The French international striker has become one of the standout names in Europe's talent market thanks to his youth, his goalscoring ability and his versatility across different attacking roles. Those qualities fit Barcelona's strategy of recruiting players who can make a difference in the medium and long term.
Citing French website "Foot Sur7", "Sport" report that Kroupi wants to rediscover his best form this season before thinking about changing clubs. He could then weigh up his future next summer.
Arsenal have greater financial resources and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested, but his possible preference for Barcelona could hand Deco an important card in the race to sign him. The expected fee, though, remains a major challenge for the Catalan club.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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