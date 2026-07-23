Manchester United have reached a preliminary agreement with Roma and France midfielder Manu Koné, moving closer to completing the deal after a battle with Arsenal.

A number of clubs chased the France international this summer. He only enhanced his reputation with some superb displays for the national team at the 2026 World Cup, where he emerged as one of the tournament's standout surprises.

Arsenal declared their interest in the 25-year-old, while reports also claimed Chelsea had held talks with his representatives about a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to English newspaper "Metro", Old Trafford has become the most likely destination for Koné as United rebuild their midfield this summer, having already signed Andre Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Red Devils manager Michael Carrick wants a third midfielder as United return to the elite of the Champions League next season, and he has been in regular contact with Koné's representatives.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" reported this week that Manchester United hold the "advantage" in the race to sign Koné, noting that the midfielder would welcome a move to the Red Devils.

Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport" stated today, Thursday, that the two parties had struck an agreement, with Roma expecting an official bid from the English club.

Koné's price was set at 50 million euros (42 million pounds) during the summer transfer window, and Manchester United were prepared to submit an offer close to this figure.

Roma now want 60 million euros (51 million pounds), though, according to the Italian newspaper.

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia also made contact with Roma over the French player's move to the Roshn League this summer, before Manchester United moved closer to officially concluding the deal.