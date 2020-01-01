Agyemang-Badu: Hellas Verona midfielder backs Ghana coach Akonnor for Afcon success

The former Udinese man speaks on the Black Stars recent friendlies against Mali and Qatar

international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is of the opinion Black Stars coach CK Akonnor stands to reap a lot of benefits from the team's recent friendly matches against Mali and despite the outcome of the games.

In his first set of assignments since replacing James Kwasi Appiah in January, Akonnor led the Stars into a tie against Mali on October 9, the game ending in a 3-0 loss.

Three days later, Ghana took on Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts , with goals from captain Andre Ayew (two), Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban and Tariqe Fosu ensuring a 5-1 triumph.

“I watched the Mali game and we saw an improved game in the second friendly [against Qatar]," Hellas Verona midfielder Badu told Hello FM.

"He’s a new coach and because it’s a national team, he can’t get much time to assess the players well. It’s not like a club side where coaches train with the team all the time."

The two friendly games were part of Ghana's preparations ahead of the resumption of the 2022 qualifiers in November, where a double-header against Sudan awaits.

“I know he has gotten a fair idea about all the players after playing the two friendlies and will know those he should call for the Sudan game. We should all support him to qualify the country," Badu added.

“The [performance] in the first game [against Mali] was not convincing but the second game [against Qatar] was very convincing.

“But we play the qualifiers with African countries and that’s where our concentration should be.

“Mali has always been tough but I know he has gotten to know the players and those who can help him for the qualifiers. I am 100 per cent positive that he will help the country to break the long trophy drought."

Akonnor has been tasked to help Ghana make a return to the World Cup in 2022 after a disappointing qualification campaign for the 2018 championship.

He has also been asked to guide the Black Stars to success at the 2022 Afcon to be held in .

The West Africans have not tasted continental victory since emerging triumphant at the 1982 championship in Libya.