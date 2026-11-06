Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has spelled out the scale of the task facing Real Madrid. His side will need a perfect performance to come away with the win.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Aguirre said: "I have known Mourinho for many years, he is a close friend and a good coach. I have nothing but words of affection towards him, he deserves all my respect, and whatever he says I will see it as a good thing."

The Valencia coach reached back for a happier memory, when his Real Zaragoza side won 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 2010-2011 season. "I remember that match, but in the first round of the following season they beat us 5-0. We had angered them," he said.

"It is a lovely memory. I hold great respect for Real Madrid, and Mourinho is a top-class coach. There is a nice saying that the fifth is not bad, and we are seeking to make that come true tomorrow," he added.

Next matches VAL LaLiga 15:00 RMA

"We are facing one of the biggest clubs in the world, one that has had a perfect run in the Champions League. We will try to achieve victory, because in every new match many things happen. We will not go into the match under any circumstances believing that we are incapable of winning, or that the advantage lies with our opponent."

The Mestalla atmosphere

A packed, hostile Mestalla is exactly what Aguirre is counting on. "I imagine the Mestalla Stadium will be terrifying, just as I used to feel when I visited it as an opponent, and I think tonight will be a long one," he said.

"I hope the crowd pushes hard and supports its team. We have to repay them for that support, and they should not see a team without spirit, but rather a team that wants to play and has energy and vitality," he went on.

Kylian Mbappe drew warm praise from the Valencia boss. "Mbappe is a player I do not need to discover now. He possesses abilities that cannot be stopped in one-on-one situations, but we are 11 players and we will try to neutralise the threat of the whole of Real Madrid," he said.

"We will try to make sure he does not feel comfortable, him or any other player, and not allow him to show his speed, his exceptional performance and his ability to finish attacks. I am not saying anything that anyone in this room is unaware of," he continued.

Real Madrid's complaints about the officiating

On Real Madrid's gripes over refereeing decisions, Aguirre refused to be drawn. "I will not answer this question, because you would put me in a lot of trouble," he said.

How does Valencia beat the royal club? Aguirre boiled it down to one phrase: "By producing a perfect match, and that requires a lot of things."

Asked which Real Madrid player he would drop if he had the power, he laughed: "I would leave out all eleven players, but I do not have that authority."