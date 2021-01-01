Aguero's embarrassing Panenka penalty miss adds to Man City's poor spot-kick record

The Argentine failed to take advantage of his opportunity, instead spooning the ball straight at the grateful Edouard Mendy

Manchester City may be cruising to the Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola's men could do with some work nonetheless on their penalty taking.

Sergio Aguero made a hash of his Panenka effort on Saturday, spooning the kick straight into the arms of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It was a surprising slip from the usually unerring Argentine, but it was in keeping with a torrid season for the Premier League leaders from 12 yards out and contributed to a 2-1 defeat that prevented City from claiming the title at the Etihad Stadium.

On the spot

Aguero's Panenka nightmare was the fourth penalty City have seen gone astray in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

As well as Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling have all fluffed their lines in the current Premier League season.

4 - Manchester City have failed to score more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season. They're the first side to miss 4+ penalties in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Tottenham Hotspur in 1993-94/1994-95. Bewildered. #MCICHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

No other side has missed as many spot-kicks as the leaders, but it is not the first time they have set such an unwanted record.

In 2019-20, Guardiola's charges also failed to score more than four of their penalties, making them the first team to do so in consecutive campaigns.

The bigger picture

Luckily for City, their struggles from the spot have had little effect on what has been a brilliant season across the board.

Victory over Chelsea on Saturday would have confirmed the Premier League summit with three games still to play in the current term, returning the title to the Etihad Stadium after they finished second to Liverpool last time round.

Even after that 2-1 defeat, sealed in the dying minutes by Marcos Alonso, the club could still end the weekend as champions should arch-rivals Manchester United also lose against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Article continues below

City are already Carabao Cup champions after dispatching Tottenham in the final, and also have a shot at their very first Champions League crown.

Chelsea, who have already bested them in the FA Cup this season, lie in wait in the final of the European competition in Istanbul on May 29.

Further reading