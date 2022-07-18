Aguero warns Haaland may take a while to adapt at Man City - and says old club will miss Sterling and Jesus

The ex-Argentina international has backed the striker to succeed in the Premier League, but says it may take some time for him to get up and running

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has warned that Erling Haaland will need time to adapt to life at the club. The Premier League champions signed the striker from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51 million ($63m) this summer.

Great things are expected of the Norway international following his exploits in Germany, where he scored 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga appearances.

While Aguero is confident Haaland will be a success in Pep Guardiola's team, he believes the 21-year-old will have to get used to his new surroundings.

What did Aguero say about Haaland?

"Haaland will take time to adjust to England and Pep’s demands just like I did," Aguero, who spent 10 years at City, told Stake.

"Haaland's is a very important signing. I think his goalscoring ability is proven. His stats through the German league and in Europe confirms this.

"Logically, he will have a period of adaptation to a league as strong as the Premier League but I think he will go through his own process and the results will be seen soon.

"I think that an elite player like him will know how to reconcile his style with that of Pep's teams. It may take a while, as it did in the beginning for me, but once he gets into gear everything will be simpler.

"I think he has the talent to fulfil what is asked of him, which are goals."

Will Man City miss Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling?

City sold Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.

Aguero believes both of his former team-mates will be missed at the Manchester club, as he added: "Both players were important in the City scheme.

"I'm sure City will miss them a lot as they are great players. There will be a new make-up of the attack but this is a team with a great squad that will be ready for new challenges."

