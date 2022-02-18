Aguero hints at Argentina role for 2022 World Cup following retirement

Sergio Aguero says that he will be in Qatar later this year with Argentina, with the former striker hinting that he could be set for a World Cup coaching role inside the Albiceleste set-up for the World Cup following his retirement.

The ex-Manchester City stalwart, who was forced to cut short his move to Barcelona last year following heart issues, could well have been in the frame to feature for Lionel Scaloni's side in the Middle East in November had he still been playing.

Now however, the 33-year-old has indicated that he will still be at the tournament regardless, and that he hopes to be part of the national team's bid to bring home a first World Cup since 1986 in the process.

“I am going to the Qatar World Cup," Aguero told Radio 10. "This week we are going to have a meeting. I want to be there. There is the idea of ​​joining the coaching staff, I spoke with Scaloni and also with Chiqui Tapia. We have to try it, give it a spin."

The forward admitted that it could well be an odd experience sitting on the opposite side of the fence after playing in three World Cups, adding: “I want to be there, but what happens? The reality is that if I go to the World Cup I’m going to be with the boys, I’m going to go to training.

"That’s not a problem. Clearly I’m going to be there, I’m going to go. If it’s not with the national team, I’m going to go and I’m going to be with the boys. But I’m going to go a little bit to motivate them."

Aguero rates Albiceleste prospects

On the back of last term's Copa America triumph, Argentina are looking to make up for a poor showing at Russia 2018 and go one better than the heartbreak of Brazil 2014, when they were downed by Germany in the final.

Aguero certainly thinks they have the chance to succeed, adding: “I’m not here today, but when the Copa America was won, the team was very confident. I think it’s also important that Scaloni has already found the team, the group a little bit.

"That makes it a little stronger in such short games. You have three group stage games and then elimination. Scaloni has experience as assistant coach in World Cups and as a player. That influences [things]. We are very good."

