Aguero doubtful for season run-in as Man City confirm trip to knee specialist in Barcelona

The FA Cup and the Champions League are still up for grabs for City, but they may have to compete without their star frontman

Sergio Aguero's 2019-20 season may already be over after confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will travel to for a specialist examination on his left knee.

The Argentine pulled up with an injury during City's routine 5-0 win over on Monday night, sparking fears that he would have to spend time on the sidelines.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the match that the attacker's chances of a swift return did "not look good" and that he had been struggling with a niggle even before the match.

Now, however, it has been confirmed that specialist Dr Ramon Cugat will examine Aguero, with the severity of the issue currently unknown.

Taking to Twitter following City's update, the 32-year-old wrote: “The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee. It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!”

The news comes as a blow to the Etihad outfit, who will have wanted their striking talisman fit and firing for the season run-in. While the Premier League title is all but wrapped up, City currently boast a 2-1 first-leg lead over in the round of 16.

An quarter-final date against Newcastle also has to be taken in before the season's end, but it will be Europe's premier club competition that City will be focusing on, with a European ban appeal still to be decided upon.

Should the ban be upheld, Aguero, who turns 33 in July, would be entering the final year of his City contract without the prospect of continental football. As such, the club will be focusing all their efforts on the this term as they look to dethrone as European champions.

But while Aguero's absence will undoubtedly sting, the form of players such as Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne will no doubt give fans hope that they can still go all the way, with Gabriel Jesus an able deputy for the Argentine.

In addition, Phil Foden's performance against Burnley showed that the youngster is ready for life at the very top, giving Guardiola another option to choose from in an already star-studded squad.