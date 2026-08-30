Agreement reached with the player: Manchester City pave the way for a historic deal from Liverpool

Manchester City have made a superb start to the Premier League, but they aren't satisfied with their squad. They want more.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the club haven't closed the transfer window, and reports from the Netherlands say they are in talks to sign Cody Gakpo, Liverpool's 27-year-old forward.

City have reached a personal agreement with the agents of the Dutch international, according to those reports, and are about to lodge a 100 million euro offer with Liverpool.

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Should Gakpo make the move for that fee, he would instantly become the most expensive transfer in Dutch history.

That record currently belongs to Frenkie de Jong, who left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for 75 million euros plus a maximum of 11 million euros in add-ons.

Liverpool have not given the green light for his departure, though. They only want to let Gakpo go once they find a suitable replacement for the former PSV forward.

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain is close to joining, but Liverpool are hunting another outstanding winger too.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums



