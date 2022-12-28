Agents should respect Kaizer Chiefs, they can railroad us, but they will not win the game - Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has warned football agents to respect the club following the Njabulo Blom debacle.

Chiefs were unable to convince Blom to sign a new deal

Motaung stated that there should be respect between clubs and agents

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face Arrows this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants moved swiftly to sell Blom last week - two weeks before the Bafana Bafana international became available on a pre-contract from January onwards.

Contract renewal talks between Chiefs and Blom's representative Rob Moore broke down with the world-renowned agent having accused Amakhosi of offering his client 'peanuts.'

Motaung has now fired a warning to other agents in the game to respect Chiefs and not use the media to railroad them.

WHAT DID MOTAUNG SAY?: “Why would we undermine our investment in a player and not want to [pay] him well,” Motaung said on iDiski Times.

“The concern is when you’ve got people come in and giving unrealistic expectations. And also I think we have to think of a long-term view and also help to understand earning consistently rather than thinking of big pay cheques.

“We’ve seen detriment and players have taken another approach, so we not new to the calamities of many great players – we’ve made their names, we’ve shown their talent, but have been misled," she continued.

“We, as Chiefs, want to retain our players, we want to pay them well and take care of them, but we also have to be realistic, players need to earn, it’s a process.

“Also I think there needs to be respect in the industry, even around role players. Agents must respect the teams, teams must respect players, agents – it’s a whole ecosystem," she added.

“We must respect each other. There are agents in the ecosystem who are not respecting how the business must be run and just because you can railroad us and use media, doesn’t mean you will win the game.

“We are still a team, we’re going to invest in players, we’re going to treat you well and we want to export our players, but we also want to keep the best talent for ourselves to achieve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom's departure has left a big void in Chiefs' team as the 23-year-old was coach Arthur Zwane's first-choice defensive midfielder.

The likes of Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander will view Blom's departure as an opportunity to re-cement their place in Chiefs' starting line-up.

The duo has found game time hard to come by since Zwane redeployed Blom to central midfield from right-back in the current campaign.

Reserve team star Samkelo Zwane is also an option for Zwane with the 20-year-old midfielder having made his PSL debut against Stellenbosch FC two months ago.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Soweto giants are currently preparing for their upcoming PSL encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The match is scheduled to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.