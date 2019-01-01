Agent: Why Sekola will join Royal Eagles instead of Bloemfontein Celtic

The 30-year-old will hope to revive his career and lead the NFD side to the PSL after failing to make his move to Phunya Sele Sele

Former striker Moeketsi Sekola has stopped training with Bloemfontein and is set to sign with Royal Eagles.

According to his agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the former Lions of the North hitman is set to sign a one-year deal with an option of a further 12 months.

“That’s true, Sekola is in Durban. He will sign next week. Yes, he left Celtic, what we did is that we noticed we were wasting time at Celtic. Eagles made their intentions clear, they are looking for promotion and they are good team,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

With the former striker having parted ways with the Tembisa-based club last month, he trained with Siwelele in an aim to impress the technical team.

However, his agent revealed that joining Phunya Sele Sele would be difficult as Sekola previously opted against signing with the Free State-based side back in 2015 before joining Highlands Park two seasons later.

“Eagles are running their affairs like a side. That is why we chose them. It’s a one year deal plus one year to renew. I was impressed because they have their own Naturena there, good facilities,” concluded Mulovhedzi.

After impressing a number of clubs when he regularly hit the back of the net at Stars and went on to win the PSL Golden Boot in 2015, the forward could not rediscover his form under coach Owen Da Gama.

Sekola recently parted ways with the 2018/19 PSL returnees after failing to impress the Lions of the North technical team where he made only 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice as they finished seventh on the table.

With the Durban-based side having missed promotion to the top flight on play-offs last term, they will pin their hopes on the 30-year-old to realise their ambitions.