Agent vows never to conduct business with former Kaizer Chiefs star Ekstein

The ex-Amakhosi midfielder is club-hunting after a short stint in Europe

Player agent Palesa Mkhize has vowed never to work with former midfielder Hendrick Pule Ekstein again.

Ekstein is back in after a brief spell at FC Sabah in Azerbaijan but has ruled out a return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

It remains to be seen how Ekstein has crossed paths with his agent Mkhize.

While Ekstein’s next destination remains unknown, Mkhize appears to have fallen out with the player whom he says he no longer wants "to be associated” with.

“I don’t see myself working with him again. Whenever everything is good on his end, he stays far from me,” Mkhize was quoted as saying by Isolezwe as per Phakaaathi.

“He did that after I secured his move to Kaizer Chiefs and he did this again when he moved overseas.

“I don’t want to be associated with him. The other players that I represent will not respect me or my company because of the way he [Ekstein] conducts himself. The first time around I was still learning but now I know what type of person he is and I have learned my lesson working with him.

“I have nothing against him, I have made peace with what happened because we have worked together for a long time since his days at Chiefs.”

During his short stint at Sabah, Ekstein made 13 appearances and scored three goals.