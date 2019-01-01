EXCLUSIVE: Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor and Kaizer Chiefs negotiate Hadebe transfer

The 23-year-old joined Amakhosi in 2017 but it looks like he has done enough over the past two years to earn himself a deal in Europe

Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe defender Teenage Hadebe could be on his way to ahead of the upcoming season, according to the player's agent Gibson Mahachi.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Mahachi confirmed Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor is in talks with Amakhosi over the possibility of acquiring the lanky centre-back.

"I can confirm that there's huge interest in Teenage from Yeni Malatyaspor," Mahachi told Goal.

"I can also confirm that there are negotiations going on between Chiefs, Yeni Malatyaspor and myself, but that's just that for now. Nothing has been concluded as yet," he added.

According to Mahachi, Hadebe hasn't reported for pre-season training at Naturena after he was given extended leave by the Soweto giants due to his participation in the (Afcon) with Zimbabwe.

"He hasn't reported for pre-season because remember he was at Afcon. The same applies to Khama Billiat. The club gave them an extended break," said Mahachi.

Mahachi went further to dismiss certain reports in the media circles that his client will be offloaded to free-up their foreign spots.

Chiefs have seven foreign internationals in their squad, but they can only register five with the for the new campaign.

"Surprisingly, I have also heard that Teenage will be offloaded or he was transfer-listed, but that's just a rumour as far as I know."

"He is going back to Chiefs, and if negotiations between the two clubs go well, then Teenage will leave for Europe. That's where we are at this point," Mahachi continued.

Furthermore, Hadebe's agent confirmed that Yeni Malatyaspor is not the only European team that is interested in his client.

"Yeni Malatyapspor is not the only European team that wants to sign Teenage, but they are the only team we are negotiating with at the moment," concluded Mahachi.

The club finished fifth in the Turkish Super Lig last season, and they are expected to challenge for trophies next season.