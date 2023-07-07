Agent threatens to sue Kaizer Chiefs new boy Mmodi after 'taking him for a fool' in new deal

Pule Mmodi's ex-manager Solomon Seobe has threatened to sue the new Kaizer Chiefs attacker for alleged breach of contract.

Mmodi among Chiefs' new faces

Former agent unhappy

Threatens to sue the attacker

WHAT HAPPENED: Mmodi was unveiled as the new Chiefs player after clearing with his former team Golden Arrows.

Seobe was not involved in the discussions and signing of the contract with Amakhosi, and the certified agent has now threatened to take action.

He argues that his contract with the attacker was still valid and his actions leave him with no option but to go the legal way.

WHAT HE SAID: "He did this as my contract with him was about to end on Sunday. I also found out that he was taking me for a fool, I heard that he always had another manager accompanying him in discussions with Chiefs," Seobe said as quoted by Isolezwe.

"He made the wrong move, he was supposed to sign with Chiefs after my contract with him ended. I am still waiting to receive the contract he signed with Chiefs.

"Once it gets to my hands, I will head straight to court. Another important thing is to see how much they agreed on in the contract.

"I want to teach him a hard lesson, I want to make an example out of him so that other players can think twice before going behind their managers' backs to sign contracts.

"I want my share of the money, I will not let him off the hook. Chiefs are not involved in this matter, it’s between Mmodi and I. We were together all the time, even during his days at uThongathi until he went to Golden Arrows.

"But that’s money for you, that’s what it does. You forget that this is life."

WHAT IS MORE: Mmodi's new agent Parable Hlatshwayo believes his client is not obliged to send Seobe his contract with Amakhosi.

"Yes, I signed [a management contract] with Pule on July 1 and Chiefs signed him on the same day," he said as quoted by the Citizen.

"We signed on the same day because you need to understand that his contract with Arrows was coming to an end on the 30th of June so we needed to wait for that. I think Pule is not obliged to send [Seobe] the contract.

"I spoke to Pule a long time ago about representing him because I’ve known him for a while. I haven’t received any call from anyone about this."

WHAT NEXT: Pule should now ensure he clears with his former representative to avoid unnecessary distractions during pre-season and the new campaign.