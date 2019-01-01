Agent rubbishes Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala's Baroka link

The Bucs defender has been linked with a move away from Houghton, but he is unlikely to join Bakgaga

The agent of defender Justice Chabalala has dismissed talk his client could be on his way to .

Recent reports doing the rounds revealed the out-of-favour Pirates player could be on his way to Limpopo after falling out of favour under head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Chabalala has been linked with moves to several clubs, including in recent times, and while a move away continues to be bandied about, his representative Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi is adamant he will not be joining Baroka.

“It’s not true that there are talks between Pirates and Baroka over Justice’s move. I don’t know where these people got that information from,” Mulovhedzi told Phakaaathi.

Mulovhedzi has more often than not suggested the final decision rests with the Pirates technical team and he has again reiterated these sentiments.

Despite not playing a single minute of first-team football in almost two seasons, Chabalala is believed to still be happy at the club.

“Like I said before, Justice’s first choice is Pirates and his last choice is Pirates. He’s happy at Pirates and wants to fight for his place in the team,” he concluded.

The 27-year-old has been at Bucs since the 2016/17 season but has struggled to find the form which saw him shoot to stardom at .

Article continues below

With game time hard to come by, Chabalala previously spent time out on loan at , but later returned to Bucs, where his struggles continued.

However, with the club having released Caio Marcelo and Gladwin Shitolo, among others, Chabalala might fancy his chances as Pirates go in search of silverware next season.

The Sea Robbers narrowly missed out on the Premier Soccer League ( ) crown for the second consecutive season as they were pipped to the post by .