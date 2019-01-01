Agent reveals why Mogakolodi Ngele left Mamelodi Sundowns for Black Leopards

The 28-year-old player’s agent says there was no message from Masandawana as she spoke to Goal on why they decided to opt for Lidoda Duvha

After completing his switch to Black Leopards this week, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele seeks to revive his football career.

According to his agent who represents Quality Talent Sports, Basia Michaels, ‘Tsotso’ chose Lidoda Duvha because the Thohoyandou-based side has a massive following in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“The bottom line was to revive his career in a team that plays good attacking football, has a large follower base and pretty much a slaughterhouse type of home stable,” Michaels told Goal.

“It’s a year to revive his career and ensure that he will be a wanted product as he was before he went to Sundowns,” she added.

The Botswana international joined the Brazilians in 2014 from Platinum Stars (Cape Umoya United), but he was initially loaned back to Dikwena for the rest of that campaign.

However, he permanently moved to the reigning league champions a season later where he failed to cement his place in the starting XI under coach Pitso Mosimane and was subsequently loaned out to and SuperSport United.

“Over and above, he’s happy to play football and determined to revive his career. I've never seen him so determined in a very long time,” continued Michaels.

“It’s a one-year deal plus an option for one. Look, I wouldn’t say there was a final message from Sundowns because you will remember I told you to let’s not talk about this until the right time, but it’s out now and I have to deal with the repercussions,” added the agent.

“We had a discussion with Sundowns and they are happy to see him play football again. They are aware that if things don’t work out for a player that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player,” she reacted.

Article continues below

“Just like in life, if things don’t work out, you pick up the pieces and forge ahead, that is what will happen with Ngele,” she explained.

“He just has to carry on and work hard to reignite his career. I think they (Sundowns) understand that not all players can succeed at Sundowns,” she concluded.

Despite his struggles at Chloorkop, Ngele lifted the , Telkom Knockout Cup as well as two PSL titles during his stay with Sundowns.