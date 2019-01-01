Agent: Raja Casablanca join race for Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat

The three-time Caf Champions League winners are the latest club to express their interest in Billiat

Moroccan giants are keen to sign forward Khama Billiat.

This has been revealed by the Zimbabwe international's agent, Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management.

Billiat impressed during the Warriors' unsuccessful 2019 (Afcon) Group A campaign in and he scored against .

“Yes, Raja Casablanca phoned me but Khama is still contracted to Chiefs. They have to get hold of Chiefs if they are serious about signing Khama. It is up to the two teams (if they agree or not). I will just wait,” Ngobeni told IOL.

“He is happy there. He did well in his first season with Chiefs. Whatever comes we will see. There's no pressure for Khama to go. They love him at Chiefs.

"The management loves him, fans love him and his teammates also love him. What difference will it make if he leaves?" he asked.

"Chiefs is bigger than Casablanca. They phoned and approached me but I told them to go and talk to his employers.

The player-manager also went on to disclose Egyptian football heavyweights, and are also interested in the 28-year-old attacker.

However, Ngobeni explained that Billiat is eager to stay with Amakhosi having joined the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants from in July 2018.

“He wants to win something with Chiefs. Al Ahly and Zamalek have also enquired. He did well at the Afcon. Obviously, there will be enquiries but they have to phone Chiefs," he added.

Article continues below

"No one has come to me with an offer, it all been enquiries. I'm just waiting. It is not the deal that I need to check. The player is still happy at Chiefs.

"I can't put pressure on Chiefs. Khama is still happy there. If he was not happy then I would put pressure,” Ngobeni concluded.

Billiat finished the 2018/19 season as Chiefs' top goalscorer with 14 goals, but he was unable to help the team win a major trophy.