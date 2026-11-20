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The ex-Buccaneers defender is finally finding his rhythm again following a challenging period in South Africa that saw his career stall due to persistent fitness issues. The Nigerian international has successfully transitioned to life in North Africa after departing the Betway Premiership.

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Overcoming injury struggles

Mike Makaab has delivered an update regarding the fitness and form of Olisa Ndah at Al-Shomooa SC.

Ndah’s journey to Libya followed a brief and frustrating stint with Stellenbosch. He had joined the Western Cape team in January 2026 after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Orlando Pirates.

“Ndah has settled nicely in Libya; it’s obviously a new environment, but he’s settling in nicely. He played 90 minutes in the first two games,” Makaab told FARPost.

“So we are extremely happy that he is back on the field. It’s important for him, and now it’s about building from there; he had a lot of setbacks. Thank God that it seems as if it’s behind him, and we can now move forward,” the representative added.

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Despite his recent difficulties, Ndah left a significant mark on the South African game during his time with Pirates.

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Building on a successful legacy

During his stay in Soweto, Ndah became a decorated figure, lifting four consecutive MTN8 titles.

Now that his injury concerns appear to be a thing of the past, the focus for Ndah is on maintaining this consistency.

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The priority remains staying fit and accumulating minutes to prove he has returned to the peak of his powers. If he can maintain this current trajectory in North Africa, the former Bucs standout could soon find himself back in the international reckoning for Nigeria.