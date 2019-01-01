Agent: Orlando Pirates target Songne Yacouba won't force Asante Kotoko exit

Bucs' interest in Yacouba has been confirmed by the Kotoko management, but the player looks set to stay with the club

Orlando Pirates target Songne Yacouba is set to stay with Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko beyond June this year.

This is according to Yacouba's agent, Gyasi Gyantua, who also discussed reports indicating that the player is looking to extend his deal with Porcupine Warriors.

Gyantua revealed that he spoke to the club and they agreed not to discuss the possibility of extending the player’s contract.

“It is not true that Yacouba has agreed to extend his contract with Kotoko," Gyantua told Ghana Crusader.

"He has one more year with the club and has agreed to honour that,” the agent continued.

This comes after Kotoko communications director, Lawyer Sarfo Duku disclosed that Pirates had apologized to them over their pursuit of the 27-year-old marksman.

Gyantua made it clear that his client will not force his way out of the two-time Caf winners.

“Kotoko has helped Yacouba and the player too has helped the team. So, there is no way he would force his way out of the club," he concluded.

The Burkina Faso international whose contract with Kotoko is due to expire in June 2020, has been on Pirates' radar since March 2019.

Yacouba helped Kotoko reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, but they could not progress beyond the group phases.