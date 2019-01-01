Agent: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo not retiring

Khuzwayo’s handlers have refuted rumours that the 29-year-old keeper will leave the Buccaneers

Amid media reports that Orlando Pirates are set to part ways with goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, his representative from Quality Talent Sports says they are yet to receive communication regarding such developments.

Basia Michaels of QT Sports told Goal that the Buccaneers are yet to open any negotiations regarding the former Kaizer Chiefs stopper.

“I haven’t received a phone call [from Pirates] to that effect,” Michaels told Goal.

This follows talk that the former keeper is struggling to recover from a niggling knee injury and has been persuaded to consider retirement as an option.

However, Michaels refuted claims that the former South African international has been advised by anyone to consider hanging up his gloves.

“No [he has not been advised]. Advised by who? No that isn’t true, never said to me,” added the player agent.

In addition, the Umlazi-born keeper is yet to represent Pirates in an official match since his arrival at Mayfair at the beginning of the previous season due to a recurring injury.

Having won two Absa Premiership and MTN8 titles with Amakhosi, Khuzwayo moved to the Soweto giants hoping to command a regular spot.

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for the Buccaneers of late, with the likes of Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane struggling for form and fitness, and Khuzwayo was seen as a great option for coach Milutin Sredojevic.

However, he was seldom fit and only played a role in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge side, as Mpontshane, Sandilands, and Mabokgwane challenged each other in the senior side.