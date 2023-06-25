Agent opens up on how Kaizer Chiefs bungled Domingo transfer - 'I think Motaung Jnr lost my number'

Lance Davids, the agent of Haashim Domingo has revealed how Kaizer Chiefs were keen on Domingo but the player ended up joining Wydad Casablanca.

Contract extension between Domingo and Downs broke down

The midfielder was offered to Chiefs but nothing materialised

He has now found a new home in Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks of a contract extension between Domingo and Mamelodi Sundowns collapsed before the player signed for the Moroccan giants. He was unveiled as a new Raja player last week.

It has now emerged Chiefs were offered the player and appeared eager to sign him. Davids details what went wrong and how Domingo ended up signing for a North Africa club.

WHAT DAVIDS SAID: “It’s true, Chiefs were keen – but we are still waiting for Kaizer [Motaung] Jnr, I think he lost my number or perhaps it has to do with reports they are waiting to appoint a new coach,” said Davids as per SABC Sport.

“Haashim always had ambitions to play overseas again. We had many enquiries and offers locally and I discussed them with Haashim. We explored every market as Haashim was open-minded about everything. When Raja came Haashim was excited and that’s what he wanted.

“Haashim was received well when everything was signed – his social media exploded and I have no doubt he will do well with some of the coaches who know him from the Premier Soccer League.

“I must add that Zinnbauer is happy to have signed a player of Haashim’s quality and is looking forward to working with him. This has opened the market in North Africa. We have until 31 August to do deals so you never know what’s going to happen. There could be more deals, I think.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs failing to sign Domingo could be a reflection of what looks like a chaotic period at Naturena. Speculation is rife that coach Arthur Zwane is set to be fired as the club has reportedly opened talks with former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi.

While Zwane is said to be on his way out of the club, he has started pre-season training with the team.

Already, a few players like Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango have been signed by Chiefs and they might not fit into the philosophy of the new coach if Zwane leaves.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOMINGO? Raja have just finished their Botola Pro League campaign and missed out on a Caf Champions League spot but Domingo will be part of their Arab Club Champions Cup participation next season.