Agent opens up about Terrence Dzvukamanja's 'betrayal' of Orlando Pirates as final details to his move to SuperSport United are ironed out

Terrence Dzvukamanja weaseled his way out of Orlando Pirates and his agent has now broke his silence about what he described as a "sensitive" issue.

Mike Makaab opens ups about Dzvukamanja's shock exit from Bucs

The player has been released by Pirates

He is set to join SuperSport United

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja is not quite the flashy and flamboyant attacker, his brand of football is straightforward and quite rigid but effective. However, he somehow managed to dribble his way out of Orlando Pirates and is now headed to SuperSport United to reunite with Gavin Hunt.

Bucs released a statement where they expressed their shock about United's approach towards the Zimbabwean. His agent, Mike Makaab has described the situation as a sensitive matter given that Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro still had the player in his plans for the upcoming season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is true that they have released him. It is also true that final bits and pieces are being put into place for his move to SuperSport United. I would rather not comment about the statement, I’d rather not comment about the matter too much because it is sensitive and it’s not as simple as it seems," Makaab told Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

"But I would like to say that I have always enjoyed an incredible and honest relationship with the Pirates chairman. I will normally say a [relationship with a football club], of course I do with Pirates but in this particular instance with the chairman and I thank the chairman for his sensitivity towards the issues that had developed over the past few weeks," Makaab added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Like many a Pirates fan, Makaab admits that he did not expect the turn of events between his client and the Buccaneers:

"This all has happened very quickly and I must say it is a surprising end to long discussions, but sometimes the less said on a complicated matter, the better," he said.

"I'd rather leave it at that and thank Pirates for the opportunity they gave to Terrence. I’d also like the supporters to remember what Terrence did for them towards the end of his contract.

WHAT'S NEXT: Dzvukamanja is expected to be unveiled by Matsatsantsa A Pitori any time from today.

"Let’s see what transpires here after... we only opened talks with SuperSport towards the end of this week," said the veteran agent.