Agent of Leeds keeper Meslier speculates on future Real Madrid interest

The agent of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier believes his client could attract interest from Real Madrid at some stage in the near future, but he is advising the 21-year-old to stay put for now.

Few shot-stoppers establish a regular role at such a young age, particularly in the Premier League, but a promising Frenchman has made the most of an opportunity that came his way when former Blancos custodian Kiko Casilla collected an eight-game ban in 2019-20.

Meslier has not looked back, figuring in 25 of Leeds’ 26 top-flight games this season, and is being tipped to step up the footballing food chain once more experience and clean sheets are tucked under his belt.

What has been said?

Quizzed by the LUFC Fan Zone podcast on whether big boys could come calling, Meslier’s representative Xavier Fleury said: “When you are so young, the youngest starting goalkeeper in Europe, for sure big clubs could be interested, following him.

“Illan is starting at Leeds. He loves the club. Perhaps in one, two seasons, if you have a club like Real Madrid that knock on the door – who knows?

“If Leeds keep the manager and Orta, the president could be right, they could be in the Champions League.

“If Leeds are in the Champions League, Illan can win a title with Leeds – winning a title with Leeds is more beautiful than with Juventus, Real Madrid or Bayern.

“Right now, it would be a bad idea to join a big club, and sit on the bench.”

How many games has Meslier played for Leeds?

The Whites took Meslier on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019, with that deal including an option to buy that was taken up.

His debut came in an FA Cup clash with Arsenal in January 2020, with an impressive performance put in against the Gunners.

Marcelo Bielsa returned him to the bench after that, but a league bow was made in a 4-0 win over Hull City on February 29.

A regular role was then nailed down, with Meslier keeping seven clean sheets through Leeds’ final 10 games of the season as they secured promotion as second-tier title winners.

Meslier has remained first-choice in the current campaign and is now up to 36 appearances in total.

How may clean sheets has Meslier kept for Leeds?

As a young keeper still learning his trade, the odd mistake has been made by Meslier during his competitive outings.

His development has impressed many, though, and the demanding Bielsa is clearly a fan.

Across his 25 appearances this season, Meslier has picked up eight clean sheets – with 15 shutouts secured in total across his time at Elland Road.

