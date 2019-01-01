Agent: No offers for former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane

The experienced agent explained that he is not in a hurry to find a new club for the former Bucs goal-minder

There are no offers for former goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, who is a free agent.

This is according to Mabokgwane's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, who spoke to Goal about the experienced shot-stopper's current situation.

“He’s not training and there are no offers at the moment. Yes, the league will start soon, but that can’t be your player's problem,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

Although all Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs are currently in their pre-season camps preparing for the new 2019/20 season, Mahlakgane explained he is not under pressure to find a new club for his client.

“It’s my problem, I represent the player and I have his clearance. I'm not under pressure to get him a new club” he added.

Mabokgwane was released by Pirates, along with Thabo Qalinge and striker Ayanda Nkosi, at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 31-year-old stopper has been linked with , but the proposed move is yet to materialise.

Mabokgwane featured in 10 matches across all competitions for Bucs last season and he conceded five times in the process.

He competed with the likes of Brilliant Khuwayo, Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane for the number one spot at Pirates.