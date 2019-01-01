Agent: Ngcongca is not leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

The 31-year-old’s agent has provided clarity on his client’s future at Masandawana, stating that he is going nowhere

Anele Ngcongca’s agent Mike Makaab has rubbished reports his client could be leaving ahead of the 2019/20 season.

This comes after reports the former Racing right-back could possibly return to Europe, but the experienced player's agent has explained the veteran defender was in visiting a friend and he is staying put at Chloorkop.

“There’s always interest in a player like Ngcongca, but he is not going anywhere. He will be playing his football at Sundowns next season,” Makaab told Independent Media.

With Sundowns out of the country, it is reported the Cape Town-born defender is not part of coach Pitso Mosimane’s squad currently in camp ahead of the eagerly anticipated campaign.

The Brazilians played a friendly in Botswana this past weekend and will head to Zambia to face Zanaco FC on Wednesday.

“Ngcongca was in Belgium this past weekend. He was invited by a former teammate who was doing a benefit match. He is still contracted to Sundowns and is happy there,” added the agent.

“His desire is to continue to win trophies with Sundowns. At the moment his focus is at Sundowns and we will see at the end of the season,” Makaab responded.

Moreover, Makaab added that striker Jeremy Brockie may leave the club towards the end of the transfer window should something happen.

On the other hand, he confirmed former defender Nyiko Mobbie’s deal will be finalized this week.

“Yes, there’s interest in him and Jeremy wants to play. He is happy at Sundowns but he is unhappy about not getting game time. If something does happen maybe it will be towards the end of the transfer window,” he explained.

“We’ve agreed on principle with Sundowns about Mobbie. We should conclude the deal by the end of this week,” Makaab concluded.