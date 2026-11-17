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The highly-rated playmaker is once again proving his worth on the international stage, establishing himself as a standout performer in the Iraq Stars League following his departure from South African football. The talented midfielder has caught the eye with a series of dominant displays for Zakho SC since arriving as a free agent.

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Redemption for 'Master Chef' in Iraq

After a whirlwind period in the Betway Premiership, Sipho Mbule appears to have rediscovered his finest form away from the spotlight of Soweto.

His resurgence in Iraq follows a successful year on the international front, where he played a key role in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana AFCON squad. Mbule was part of the team that competed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and helped South Africa secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, after the tournament finished his performances dwindled at Orlando Pirates and he was released by the Soweto club at the end of his one-year contract. He then surprised everyone by opting to accept an offer from the Iraqi league side for the 2026/27 season.

Makaab hails physical and mental growth

The midfielder’s representative, Mike Makaab, has expressed his delight at how quickly the player has settled into his new surroundings. Speaking on the player's progress, the renowned agent highlighted that the midfielder is currently in peak condition. The 29-year-old has already collected three Man-of-the-Match awards in the Iraq Stars League, serving as a testament to his influence on the pitch since making the move to the Gulf region earlier this year.

“Sipho has done remarkably well, you know, the most satisfying aspect of all of this is that he’s happy and he’s enjoying the country and the football,” Makaab told FARPost. “He is probably in the best shape I’ve seen him in a long time. I mean the physical shape and the mental shape; you can see it in his performances; he’s really been outstanding. He won three Man-of-the-Match awards. Although the team is struggling, he’s doing well, and we are pleased.”

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Makaab's assessment suggests a significant turnaround for a player whose discipline and fitness had been questioned at various points during his time in the South African top flight. By finding consistency in Iraq, Mbule is answering his critics and proving that he can be a reliable asset in a competitive professional environment. The focus now remains on maintaining this momentum as the season progresses towards its conclusion in the Middle East.

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A potential move to a regional giant

With his contract status and form making him an attractive prospect, rumours regarding a step up the ladder are already beginning to circulate.

“As I said, he’s very happy, and he knows that it’s a step in the right direction, and all we can hope for is that he continues to produce performances like this. It wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up in a top team in the Middle East,” the agent concluded.

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The upcoming transfer windows will be crucial for Mbule as he looks to capitalize on this purple patch. For now, the playmaker remains focused on his duties at Zakho, where his "Master Chef" moniker is being validated by his ability to cook up opportunities for his teammates. If he maintains his current physical and mental trajectory, the South African international looks set for a major career upgrade in the very near future.