Agent: Lorenzo Gordinho could leave Kaizer Chiefs

The 25-year-old player is likely to part ways with the Glamour Boys after making only three appearances in the PSL last season

Kaizer Chiefs central defender Lorenzo Gordinho could leave the Soweto giants during the upcoming July-August transfer window.

This has been confirmed by the player's agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, with the club expected to make more changes to its squad.

“Possibly, Gordinho might leave Chiefs,” Makaab told Goal.

The 25-year-old defender was loaned out to Bloemfontein Celtic in January last year, where he was a regular before returning to Amakhosi five months ago.

However, Gordinho failed to command a regular spot in the starting XI at Chiefs and was used sparingly by German coach Ernst Middendorp.

Recent reports have indicated that the Soweto giants could terminate the player's contract ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign, which is expected to start in August 2019.

Amakhosi endured a disappointing 2018/19 season, which saw them finish outside the top eight in the Absa Premiership while losing in the Nedbank Cup final.

The club has since parted ways with several players as they prepare for the new campaign.

Midfielders Bhongolethu Jayiya and Hendrick Ekstein, strikers Ryan Moon and Gustavo Paez, and goalkeeper Virgil Vries have all been released by Chiefs.

Gordinho was promoted from the Amakhosi academy in 2013 and he signed a three-year contract extension with the club in 2017.

He has won two league titles with the club.