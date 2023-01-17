Mike Makaab, the agent of Cameroon international Souaibou Marou, has given a fresh update on the forward’s impending move to Orlando Pirates.

Pirates' pursuit of Marou has been extensively reported in recent weeks

The striker was with Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup

His agent gives an update on his impending move

WHAT HAPPENED? Marou reportedly arrived in South Africa last weekend ahead of sealing a move to the Soweto giants from Cotonsport Garoua. Reports from Cameroon suggest the 22-year-old has passed his medicals and could be officially unveiled as a Pirates anytime.

Kick442 claims Marou has signed a deal that will keep him at Orlando Stadium until June 2025, but Makaab says a deal is yet to be completed and they are busy tying loose ends.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “Look, I can tell you that nothing is complete as yet, but we are currently working on it,” Makaab told FARPost.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates’ pursuit of Marou gives the impression of a serious team keen to correct their attacking frailties. There are glaring problems upfront at Pirates whose strikers have been misfiring.

A full Cameroon international, Marou arrives at Pirates with an impressive profile after being with the Indomitable Lions at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. He was initially included in the Cameroon squad for the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship but was excused to focus on his transfer to Pirates.

Pirates are reported to have been competing for Marou’s signature against clubs in Germany and France.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAROU? If Marou is announced as a Pirates player, he would be carrying a huge responsibility of helping fix their attacking problems. Most hopes will be on him as current Pirates forwards have been struggling to score goals.

Also motivating Marou would be the need to keep his place in the Cameroon national team ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as participation at the tournament finals in Ivory Coast next year.