Agent insists they are looking at overseas offers for SuperSport United’s Teboho Mokoena

The veteran agent has shared an update on the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s future, saying they are looking at overseas offers

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena is yet to decide on his future as his agent Glyn Binkin says they are working on possible overseas offers.

The nippy midfielder has been linked with a move to to RC Strasbourg after the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ), but Binkin told Goal that they are assessing various options.

“At this stage, we are assessing various options for Teboho. At his age, his priority in terms his career is to try and play abroad so that is what we are focussed on for now but obviously we will look at all options in this regard,” Binkin told Goal.

Mokoena has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the club’s most consistent performers where he also walked away with the PSL Young Player of the Year accolade in the previous term.

Having been linked with a move to cross-town rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, the club reportedly turned down the Brazilian’s multi-million rand offer Mokoena.

In addition, the club’s CEO Stan Matthews recently insisted that they are not a feeder team preferring to sell to overseas-based clubs should they meet the buy-out clause.

With the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists having parted ways with the experienced midfielder in Reneilwe Letsholonyane who helped guide the 22-year-old, Mokoena is set to be a regular under coach Kaitano Tembo should he stay in Tshwane.

Looking at his performances in the previous season, the Bethlehem-born player featured in 34 games in all competitions for United and netted three goals as well as providing two assists.

Mokoena was also nominated for the PSL Goal of the Season Award following a scorcher he netted against , but lost out to eventual winner Vincent Pule of .