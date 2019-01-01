Agent: I can’t go around looking for offers for Mamelodi Sundowns' George Lebese

The midfielder’s agent says his client’s future will be decided by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese is heading back to the club following a short-term loan stint with SuperSport United.

According to his agent, Steve Kapeluschnik, Lebese's future will be decided by Sundowns.

“George and I have to meet Sundowns and everybody is on holiday for now. He will go back to Sundowns as the loan is finished,” Kapeluschnik told Goal.

Having joined the Brazilians from in August 2017, Lebese could not command a regular spot under coach Pitso Mosimane's outfit.

“He remains contracted to Sundowns. It’s Sundowns' right to make a decision on him. I can’t go around looking for offers for Lebese because he is contracted to Sundowns and we will have to honour the contract,” he added.

Resulting from a lack of game time, Lebese joined Sundowns' neighbours SuperSport midway through the 2018/19 season as he looked to reignite his career.

According to the latest reports, are monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation, but Gavin Hunt's side reportedly cannot afford his salary.

“We have to see what Sundowns say before looking for offers for him. The ball is in Sundowns court,” he concluded.

Lebese could not feature for Masandawana last season, but he made seven appearances for SuperSport where he provided one assist.