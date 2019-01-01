Agent: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo leaving Free State Stars

The former Amakhosi forward has parted ways with Ea Lla Koto and his agent will start looking for interested clubs

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo is set to leave Ea Lla Koto following the club's relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

This is according to his agent, Mike Ngobeni, who discussed the Zimbabwe international's future.

“Yes, Michelle is leaving . I haven’t started looking for a new club for him in as yet,” Ngobeno told Goal.

“The market is quiet for now, but I will let you know as soon he makes a move,” added Ngobeni.

Having joined the Glamour Boys ahead of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League ( ) season from Zimbabwean Premier League side Chicken Inn, he failed to command a regular spot under former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

The 29-year-old was then loaned out to Tanzanian outfit Singida United for the 2017/18 season before he was eventually released in January 2018 and subsequently joined Caps United back home.

Article continues below

However, he made his return to the PSL after leaving the Zimbabwean side in January this year and he joined Stars as they looked to avoid relegation.

With their failure to survive relegation, Stars have reportedly decided to release a number of players and Katsvairo is part of that exodus.

Katsvairo could only feature in three PSL matches for Stars as they were automatically demoted to the NFD.