Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala set to remain in Europe

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain struggled to establish himself at the Turkish side in his first season in Europe

BB Erzurumspor midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is set to remain in Europe if his current club decides to offload him.

This is according to the attacking midfielder's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, who also dismissed reports linking the player with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Recent reports have indicated that Erzurumspor are most likely to part ways with Tshabalala with the 34-year-old player having made 16 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig during the current season.

“As it is now he is still contracted to the club. I don’t have to play the game of hide and seek with the players, I am not like that, I won’t start with Shabba. He is not coming to ,” Mahlakgane told The Citizen.

Tshabalala joined the Erzurum-based side at the beginning of the current season - on a two-year deal which is set to expire on the 30th of June 2020.

“We talk every second day and he updates me when he starts and all that," the experienced football agent, who also represents captain Happy Jele continued.

"It is not easy out there and the best thing that happened is that we took Shabba overseas when he is at that age because he is mature and he understands that he is in the bushes. We always joke and say he is in the military,” he added.

Erzurumspor will avoid relegation to the second tier of Turkish football, TFF First League if they win their last game of the season against Kayserispor and the other results go their way this weekend.

“I’m sure when he compares his life now and when he compares his life at and now in , it is two different worlds. But because we made a conscious decision when he left that he wants to tick the box," he explained.

"He has played in the World Cup and has won stuff in South Africa. The only thing left was for him to play overseas and he has ticked the box,” he concluded.

Tshabalala also made two appearances in the Turkish Cup for Erzurumspor.