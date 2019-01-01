Agent explains why Ntseki hasn't signed improved Bafana Bafana contract with Safa

The 50-year-old mentor is expected to put pen to paper on an improved contract with Safa as he's now the country's senior national team head coach

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki could finally sign a contract with the South African Football Association (Safa) in the near future.

The 50-year-old mentor was appointed as head coach of the senior national team two months ago, but he is yet to put pen to paper with Safa, meaning he's still working with his previous contract as assistant coach.

According to Ntseki's agent, Thato Matuka, the departure of CEO Russell Paul contributed to the delay in both parties coming to an agreement.

"No contract has been signed," Matuka confirmed to Goal.

"We did not conclude [talks] during Mr. Russell Paul's tenure as CEO. It had to cross over to the new CEO [Gay Mokoena]."

Matuka further revealed that negotiations between Ntseki and Safa are now at an advanced stage and he's confident the matter will be put to rest sooner rather than later.

"Negotiations are at an advanced stage. I am optimistic that we will wrap it up soon," concluded Matuka.

Ntseki has already been in charge of three Bafana Bafana matches since his replacing Stuart Baxter, including the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali, which was his first after two international friendlies against Zambia and Madagascar had to be called off in October due to xenophobic attacks in .

He won two of the three matches he has overseen and lost one against in what was his first competitive match.

As things stand, Ntseki's charges are currently placed third in Group C of Afcon 2021 qualifiers, two points behind the Black Stars who top the standings with six points.

Ntseki is expected to sign a contract that will see him coach South Africa until after the 2022 Fifa World Cup in .

His bosses at Safa have already made it clear that Bafana Bafana should qualify for both the Afcon and Fifa World Cup in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Safa president Danny Jordaan earlier this week said South Africa should be able to get past the group stage of the Afcon 2021 showpiece which will be staged in .

Bafana recently made it into the quarter-finals of the continental tournament with Ntseki serving as Baxter's assistant, where they eventually lost to in the quarter-finals.