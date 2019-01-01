Agent discusses Yacouba Songne's future amid interest from Orlando Pirates

Bucs are reportedly closing to signing the highly-rated forward and Songne's agent has since discussed the striker's future

Reported Orlando Pirates target Yacouba Songne's agent has responded to reports stating that the player is about to leave .

The Soweto giants were recently linked with the Burkina Faso international after he impressed in this season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Yacouba was also said to be on the radar of top African clubs, including Egyptian sides and as well as Zambian champions Zesco United.

Ghanaian giants Kotoko then confirmed that the interest from Zesco, who asked about the availability of the 27-year-old player and his Kotoko team-mate Emmanuel Gyamfi.

On Tuesday, reports coming out of indicated that Songne has decided to sign a pre-contract with Pirates.

However, Jesse Jantuah, who is Songne's agent, has now dismissed the reports, insisting that the player is committed to the club.

“Yacouba has been going for check-ups daily and he is hoping to recover in time to start playing for his beloved club," Jantuah told Ash FM in Ghana.

Jantuah reportedly went on to explain that there has been a lot of miscommunication which has bruised Songne's relationship with Kotoko fans amid reports that he wants to leave the club.

However, the player's manager added that the former Stade Malien attacker will leave Kotoko if a good offer comes his way.

Songne joined Kotoko as a free agent in January 2018, and he's reportedly left with one year on his current contract.