Agent denies Kaizer Chiefs interest in Sundowns attacker Jeremy Brockie

The Masandawana forward has struggled for game time and could soon be on his way out if the situation is not rectified

striker Jeremy Brockie could soon be on his way out of the club but it is unlikely he will be joining Soweto giants .

This is according to the player’s agent Mike Makaab, who admits Brockie’s current situation at Chloorkop has been less than ideal and they will look to rectify the matter ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

“Kaizer Chiefs have not shown the interest that the media is talking about. I don’t know where that comes from. Those are just rumours,” Makaab told IOL.

However, the renowned player agent admits there has been other interest in the New Zealand international from clubs both locally and abroad.

“There are clubs that are interested in him locally but we also have clubs outside the country, especially in Europe,” he added.

Since making his move from crosstown rivals SuperSport United in January 2018, Brockie has failed to live up to the lofty heights he set for himself.

Last season, the 31-year-old managed just 13 Premier Soccer League (PSL) appearances, netting once.

“So, we’ll be looking at all the opportunities for Jeremy. He is (still) a Sundowns player and he will start pre-season training with them,“ Makaab explained.

“Obviously, we’ll work hard to make sure that we find a solution for both the club and Jeremy. But if that solution doesn’t suit Jeremy, he will stay at Sundowns,” he remarked.

“We have to understand the fact that if the technical team says that his style of play doesn’t suit the club, we have to respect that and try and find a solution,” he said.

“But as we stand he is a Sundowns player, he is a professional and he will fulfil his duties and obligations at the club,“ Makaab revealed.

Although, Brockie has struggled for goals since joining Sundowns, Makaab is confident that his client still has what it takes to succeed.

“They haven’t made it clear that he is not part of their plans for the new season, but they have indicated their style of play doesn’t suit Jeremy’s strengths,” he elaborated.

“Jeremy is a goalscorer. For two seasons, he was a highest goalscorer in by far,” Makaab continued.

“Good football players don’t become bad overnight, particularly players who score goals. If he can bang in one or two goals, he could end up scoring 15 goals,” he expressed.

“But for that to happen, he has to be given a real opportunity. Not 30 minutes,” Makaab concluded.