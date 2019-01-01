Agent confirms interest in Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala

The defender’s agent spoke to Goal regarding his client’s future at the Soweto giants ahead of the July-August transfer window

Orlando Pirates central defender Justice Chabalala is happy at the club despite lack of game time.

This is according to his agent, Ratshibvumo Mulivhedzi, who explained that the player is waiting for his opportunity under coach coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“Yeah, there’s nothing happening with Chabalala. He is happy at Pirates. There is interest from a number of clubs, but he has an option for two years at Pirates and we will wait to hear from the club and take it from there,” he said.

“For now he is a Pirates player. Obviously, he is not playing and the coach has his own combinations at the back. He will go back to Pirates next season and I am confident he will get his chance,” added the manager.

Chabalala has made 15 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Pirates since joining them from on a three-year deal in July 2016.

Article continues below

“Justice is not a quitter and he is still young. His both parents are Pirates supporters and they have urged him to keep working hard. I can tell you there are two teams in Polokwane, one in Durban and three in Joburg which are interested in him, but I told them to talk to Pirates,” he continued.

“There will be changes next season at Pirates regarding the playing personnel and I am confident he will definitely get his chance. There will be many games and tournaments to play and he will eventually get his opportunity. He is 27 and he still has a long way to go,” he responded.