Agent confirms Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Hadebe inquiries from Zungu's Amiens SC

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe centre-back could link up with the former Mamelodi Sundowns star in France if a deal goes through

Former defender Teenage Hadebe is being pursued by French Ligue 2 side SC, his agent Gibson Mahachi has confirmed.

Hadebe is currently playing for Turkish Super Lig outfit Yeni Malatyaspor whom he joined after spending two seasons at Chiefs at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and immediately established himself as a regular starter.

Mahachi said the Zimbabwe international is happy in but if a lucrative offer is tabled he would make a move.

The agent said not only has his client attracted interest in Turkey, but in other European leagues as well.

“The issue with Hadebe is that he is very happy at Yeni Malatyaspor and is not looking to move for now unless a bigger and tempting offer comes his way,” Mahachi told NewsDay.

“It’s true there are several inquiries from Europe and that includes Amiens but there has to be a convincing reason for him to move, there has to be a much better offer if he is to leave.

“He is contracted to Yeni Malatyaspor, he is not a free agent, so it’s not like he can move just like that. At the moment he is enjoying his stay at Yeni Malatyspor.”

What could, however, be discouraging for Hadebe is the fact that Amiens ply their trade in the second-tier of French football but an enticing offer could draw him to .

If a move to Amiens sails through, Hadebe would team up with former and Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu who plays for the Ligue 2 side.

A seemingly frustrated Zungu was however recently pushing for a move away from the club and nearly joined Scottish Premiership side .

Reports suggest Zungu was keen to join Steven Gerrard’s Rangers amid a possible return to to turn out for or outfit as well as Greek giants Olympiacos.

All these reports came after a proposed January move to RCD Mallorca hit a snag on deadline day.