Agent confirms Azerbaijan interest in former Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein's services

The former Amakhosi star is reportedly not short of options as he mulls over his future

While reports suggest that are likely to snap up free agent Hendrick Ekstein, the player's representative has confirmed that there is interest from Azerbaijan as well.

Ekstein recently took to Twitter refuting claims that he was set to join Bucs following his release from Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the 28-year-old’s representative Palesa Mkhize has explained that there are offers on the table for her client’s services but has refused to divulge the names of the clubs.

“There are clubs that we’ve engaged but we are waiting for them to get back to us. I can’t mention the clubs that want to sign the player. At the moment there’s nothing concrete,” Mkhize told IOL.

"As soon as we’ve started negotiating the money and stuff with the package, then we can disclose the name of the clubs. There’s two clubs that I’ve spoken to. One is local and one is not local," Mkhize shared.

While there is interest from abroad, Mkhize suggests that the priority is to secure a move locally for Ekstein.

“There’s also interest in Azerbaijan but obviously we want to see if the boy can get the deal locally before we can talk about offers outside the country. He has family and his child is still very young,” the agent continued.

“Preferably, he will love to stay here. If maybe then we can’t get anything we will entertain the outside (deal). But it will depend on what he gets. If he gets a good deal then he will stay,” she said.

Furthermore, according to the player’s representative, Ekstein holds no gripes against Amakhosi for his release.

“He left Chiefs because he was not part of the plans for next season. We must respect the club for their decision,” she remarked.

"They are a big institution and they have been long in this game. They know what they are doing. We have to soldier on and look for another club. We must not feel sorry for ourselves,” she stated.

"We have to be professional and look forward to wherever he is going to go," Mkhize concluded.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele, continues to rubbish the club's pursuit of the player.