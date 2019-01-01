Agent confident Siphelele Ntshangase will be at Kaizer Chiefs next season

The South Africa international is yet to cement his place in the Amakhosi starting line-up, and reports suggest that he could leave the club

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is unlikely to leave the Soweto giants in the upcoming transfer window.

This is according to the midfield maestro's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, who refuted recent reports that the player could be transfer-listed by the club.

The football business manager made it clear that his client is not the only player, who underperformed during Chiefs' disastrous 2018/19 season.

“Even if Ntshangase played well, it would go unnoticed because the team didn’t perform well,” Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.

Amakhosi endured a disappointing campaign which saw them finish outside the top eight in the , before being embarrassed by TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Ntshangase has been one of the players who have been linked with a move away from the Naturena-based side, but his agent is confident that he will stay put.

“There is a lot we can expect from Stash (Ntshangase) at Chiefs next season. I have no doubt that he will be at Chiefs next season," Mahlakgane concluded.

The Glamour Boys have already parted ways with Virgil Vries, Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez, Khotso Malope, and Bhongolethu Jayiya.

Ntshangase struggled for game time under current Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, who replaced Giovanni Solinas in December 2018.

The 26-year-old playmaker made 13 appearances in the league without scoring a single goal for the four-time PSL champions.