Agent comments on Petersen's Kaizer Chiefs future amid rumoured contract renewal hold-off

Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen's representative, Lance Davids spoke to GOAL about the player's situation at the Soweto giants.

Petersen has 12 months left on his deal

The former Ajax Cape Town star is a key player

Davids discussed Petersen's situation at Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED?: Recent reports suggested that the 28-year-old was facing an uncertain at Naturena-based giants despite being the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Chiefs are said to have taken a decision to hold off on contract renewal negotiations with Petersen who enjoyed regular game time after dethroning Itumeleng Khune as the club's number one keeper.

Davids indicated that he is unaware of Amakhosi's decision to hold off negotiations, but he pointed out his client will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January 2024 onwards.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Holding off from a contract is new to me. Yes, he has six months left," Davids told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petersen joined Amakhosi on a two-year deal in 2021 - a year after leaving Bidvest Wits who had sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The 2022-23 season proved to be the bearded shot-stopper's best season as a Chiefs player as he cemented his place in coach Arthur Zwane's starting line-up.

He made 21 competitive appearances across all competitions and he kept nine clean sheets in the process.

WHAT IS NEXT? Petersen and his Chiefs teammates are expected to resume training later this month as the Glamour Boys prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.