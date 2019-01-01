Agent: Andile Jali is not leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana midfielder looks unlikely to leave the club during the July/August transfer window

Andile Jali looks set to remain at for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult first season at Chloorkop, where he made just 11 league appearances.

This has led to much speculation regarding his future, with some suggesting he could be offloaded in the off-season.

However, the player’s representative Mike Makaab has stated Jali is going nowhere and will fight for his place in the team next season.

“The club has made it very clear that Andile is in their plans for the new season,” Makaab told IOL.

“Yes, he didn’t have the season that we all expected him to have at Sundowns, but I’m confident that this (2019/2020) will be his season."

Sundowns faced stern competition to bring Jali to the club, with rivals also believed to have been interested.

However, his stay has not been a pleasant one, with alleged ill-discipline rumoured to be behind his struggles.

Makaab, though, is adamant that Jali is ready to work hard and compete with the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda, among others for a starting berth.

“Andile is looking forward to the new season. He is still happy at Sundowns, and will work very hard to earn his place,” he explained.

“The club is also still happy with his services, and all he wants to do in the new season is to display his best football.

“Andile has had a nice break. Obviously it took him some time to understand the style of play in his new team.

"Now he understands the culture of the team, and I have no doubt that he will produce his best."

Meanwhile, Sundowns are still expected to offload several players as the Tshwane giants look to narrow down their squad to a more manageable level.

Makaab has previously stated that another of his clients, Jeremy Brockie, could be on his way out of the club if the situation is not rectified.