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The 55-year-old mentor is currently one of the most high-profile free agents on the African coaching market following his sudden departure from Young Africans SC. Despite a statistically impressive but short-lived tenure in Tanzania, the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is already attracting significant interest from across the continent and beyond.

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High interest follows Yanga SC departure

The coaching carousel in African football has taken another dramatic turn as Manqoba Mngqithi finds himself at a career crossroads following his exit from Young Africans SC. The 55-year-old mentor, who has long been regarded as one of the most sophisticated tactical minds in the Betway Premiership, lasted less than four months in Dar es Salaam after taking the reins during the 2026 off-season.

During his time with the club often referred to as Yanga, Mngqithi managed to record 10 victories and two draws, suffering only a single defeat across all competitions. His team was notably prolific, netting 29 goals while maintaining a disciplined defensive record that saw them concede only seven times.

Prosport International agent Mike Makaab, who represents the seasoned coach, has now provided clarity on the situation and confirmed that Mngqithi is not short of lucrative offers. The agent revealed that the tactician’s reputation remains intact on the international stage, with several regions outside of South Africa keeping a close eye on his availability. The focus now shifts to finding a project that matches the coach's ambitions for silverware and long-term structural stability at a top-tier club.

North African and Middle Eastern links emerge

Speaking on the current state of affairs, Makaab highlighted that the interest in Mngqithi's services extends well beyond the borders of the COSAFA region. The veteran agent noted that the coach’s successful history, which includes a 2016 CAF Champions League title as an assistant at Mamelodi Sundowns, has made him a primary target for clubs in more affluent leagues. As Mngqithi weighs up his next move, the prospect of a move to the North or the Gulf appears to be a very real possibility for the former Lamontville Golden Arrows man.

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“There are several options for coach Manqoba. There is interest in North Africa and the Middle East,” Makaab told FARPost. The representative emphasised that the decision-making process will be calculated and deliberate, ensuring that the next step aligns with Mngqithi's specific requirements for a high-performance environment. This suggests that the coach is looking for more than just a financial package, but rather a sporting project where he can implement his philosophy.

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“We are going to sit down with the coach and look at all the best possible options because we know that coach Manqoba likes to work with teams that have clear objectives. As I said, we will sit down with the coach and look at all the best possible options before making a decision. Hopefully, we will reach a decision soon,” Makaab added. The mention of clear objectives is telling, given the high-pressure nature of coaching at elite clubs like those in Cairo, Casablanca, or Riyadh.

Potential return to the PSL

While the allure of North Africa and the Middle East remains strong, the South African football community continues to speculate on a potential return to the Betway Premiership. Mngqithi has been frequently linked with Kaizer Chiefs in recent months, with many Amakhosi supporters viewing him as the ideal candidate to restore the club's former glory. Having previously built a highly competitive squad at Golden Arrows that secured a top-eight finish, his domestic pedigree is unquestioned, and his availability makes him a natural target for any local giant.

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The coach's departure from Arrows at the end of last season was seen as a move to test himself at a higher level, which led him to the high-stakes environment of Tanzanian football. Although his adventure in East Africa did not last as long as expected, his win rate suggests that he remains at the peak of his powers. A return to South Africa would certainly shake up the league’s power dynamics, especially if he were to join a club capable of challenging his former employers at Chloorkop for domestic dominance.

For now, Mngqithi remains a man in demand, balancing the prestige of potential roles in the Middle East against the familiarity and project-based opportunities available back home. With Makaab indicating that a decision could be reached soon, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining where one of South Africa’s most respected football minds will land next.