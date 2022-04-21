Agent addresses Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Baccus’ future

Mike Makaab, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has confirmed the player has attracted the interest of other Premier Soccer League clubs as he faces an uncertain future at Naturena.

Baccus’ Chiefs contract expires on June 30 and it is not yet clear if the Soweto giants are willing to extend his stay at the club.

But talk of him possibly joining another PSL club or returning to Asia has emerged.

“I can’t answer [if Chiefs want to retain him],” Makaab told iDiski Times.

“Kearyn and I had a chat, there is definite interest in Kearyn from other teams in South Africa, he’s a free agent at the end of the season.

“But we both agreed that we’d wait and see what transpires, there might be opportunities outside of South Africa, back in Asia – so we are taking that one step at a time.”

The Durban-born player joined Chiefs from A-League side Melbourne City in July 2019 and went on to make 18 PSL appearances in his debut season.

Last season, Baccus featured in 16 league games but has found it tough in this campaign with limited playing opportunities following the arrival of other linkmen like Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander.

He has managed four starts from eight league appearances this season which was coach Stuart Baxter’s return for a second stint at Naturena

Recently, Makaab was not forthcoming about Baccus’ Chiefs future although he emphasised that the player will not be lost to football if he leaves the Soweto giants.

“His [Baccus] future is secure in football, whether or not it is at Chiefs,” said Makaab as per The South African.

“We rejected an early exit as we believed he still had a role to play at Chiefs. Sadly, genuine ball-playing midfielders seem to be disappearing in SA football or am I wrong.?”

Including the contentious matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, Chiefs are left with seven games before the season ends.