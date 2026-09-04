"Against Morocco and in favour of another country": Eto'o directs serious accusations at a former referee

Samuel Eto'o has stirred fresh controversy. The Cameroon Football Federation president has levelled serious accusations at a former international referee and army officer, alleging he tried to act against the interests of Cameroon and Morocco during previous African tournaments.

His claims centre on attempts to influence international matches. Eto'o named no referee and offered no public evidence to support the accusations.

At a ceremony marking the graduation of a new cohort of Cameroonian referees, Eto'o warned the newcomers about certain individuals they might deal with. He then spoke of a "former referee and army officer" whom he accused of playing what he called negative roles against his country.

Speaking in remarks highlighted by the Cameroonian network "CFOOT", Eto'o said the same person "tried to influence Morocco in favour of another country", adding that he "repeated the same thing when the Cameroon Lionesses were taking part in the most recent edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations".

He never named the man. His description still sparked immediate speculation about Alioum Sidi, the former international referee and Cameroonian army officer who currently serves as president of the Association of Cameroonian Football Referees.

Eto'o gave no detail. He never clarified the nature of the alleged attempt to "influence Morocco", how it was supposedly carried out, or which country stood to benefit.

Alioum Sidi responds and demands evidence

Alioum Sidi took the remarks as aimed squarely at him. He hit back with a statement rejecting the accusations in the strongest terms.

The former international referee categorically rejected "any accusation, insinuation or interpretation" presenting him as having tried to influence a match in favour of another country or to act against the interests of Cameroon.

Sidi then turned the tables. He demanded that Eto'o clearly identify the facts he was relying on and produce objective evidence to prove the accusations.

Failing that, he warned he would take the matter to the judicial authorities and the competent bodies to defend his honour, reputation and integrity.

Read also:

Defending his interests after losing Mbappé: Eto'o reveals the secret behind his strong support for Infantino

A dispute before CAS in the background of the crisis

There may be another story behind the remarks. Sidi pointed to the dispute currently running between the Association of Cameroonian Football Referees, which he heads, and the Cameroon Football Federation before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, "CAS".

The former referee reckons that dispute could be tied to what he described as "the federation president losing his composure", a clear jab at Eto'o.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

