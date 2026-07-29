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Al Hilal v Al Khaleej: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Against expectations: Al-Hilal's signing starts against Mouloudia Algiers, and the Nunez surprise

Al Hilal
MC Alger
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
M. Mahzari
D. Nunez
C. Summerville
Saudi Arabia
Algeria
Italy
Uruguay
Netherlands

Inzaghi surprises everyone

Simone Inzaghi has caught Al-Hilal fans off guard with his starting XI to face MC Alger in a friendly.

The clash comes shortly, the third of "the Boss's" matches during their training camp in Austria as they build towards the new 2026-2027 season.

Naming his side, the Italian handed a surprise start to right-back Mohamed Mahzari, the club's new signing from Al-Taawoun.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" had reported that Mahzari and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves underwent physical and fitness assessments on Wednesday morning, leaving their involvement in doubt.

Mahzari only linked up with Al-Hilal's camp last Monday, after the club confirmed his signing from Al-Taawoun.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

New Dutch arrival Crysencio Summerville, signed from West Ham United, started on the bench. Speculation suggests he could come on for a few minutes in the second half.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez also made the starting line-up, despite every report pointing to his exit this summer, or at the very least his omission from the domestic list.

Inzaghi deployed Nunez as an out-and-out striker alongside Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meite, with Brazilian winger Malcom, another player linked with a move away, completing the front line.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais
  • Defence: Mohamed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Mutaib Al-Harbi
  • Midfield: Nasser Al-Dawsari - Suhaib Al-Zaid - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  • Attack: Malcom - Darwin Nunez - Mohamed Kader Meite

This is the third fixture of Al-Hilal's Austrian camp. They beat Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1, then saw off South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns by a clean two goals.

"The Boss" wrap up their camp on 3 August against Qatar's Al-Ahli, before heading back to Riyadh.

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