After years of waiting: Brighton star brings Rooney's devastating weapon back to the Premier League

Diego Gomez spotted his chance from the halfway line and let fly. The Brighton midfielder's rocket dropped into the Crystal Palace net on Sunday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Seven minutes were on the clock when the Paraguayan noticed Walter Benitez off his line. Gomez struck it from distance, the keeper was caught cold, and the ball found the net.

According to the Opta statistics network, the strike travelled 51 metres. That makes it the longest-range goal in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.