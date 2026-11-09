Spain's attack has taken a battering ahead of two UEFA Nations League fixtures, away to the Czech Republic next Thursday and against England three days later.

Ander Barrenetxea was already out, injured during Real Sociedad's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano last Sunday and replaced in the squad by Jorge de Frutos. Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will also miss the trip to Prague.

Medical tests on the Barcelona star confirmed pain in his right knee after he featured in the La Liga win over Atletico Madrid. He will play no part in Thursday's clash with the Czech Republic.

Luis de la Fuente has responded by drafting in Victor Munoz as an emergency replacement. He joins up with the squad tonight.

Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP Watch

Munoz signed for Liverpool last summer after the club triggered his 40 million euro release clause at Osasuna. He has scored two goals and laid on one assist in 12 appearances, six of them starts.

Luis de la Fuente's squad is now as follows:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Juan Garcia, Alvaro Valles

Defence: Laporte, Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Huijsen, Pedro Porro, Jacobo Ramon, Cucurella, Grimaldo.

Midfield: Fabian, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Baena, Fermin, Pablo Barrios, Marc Roca.

Attack: Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Roberto, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, De Frutos and Victor Munoz.